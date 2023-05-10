CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.62 in comparison to its previous close of 16.37, however, the company has experienced a 25.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) is 12.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CARG is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CarGurus Inc. (CARG) is $19.70, which is -$0.46 below the current market price. The public float for CARG is 97.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.07% of that float. On May 10, 2023, CARG’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

CARG’s Market Performance

CARG stock saw an increase of 25.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.13% and a quarterly increase of 15.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for CarGurus Inc. (CARG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.27% for CARG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

CARG Trading at 14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG rose by +25.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, CarGurus Inc. saw 42.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARG starting from Zales Samuel, who sale 17,707 shares at the price of $25.02 back on Jul 21. After this action, Zales Samuel now owns 392,587 shares of CarGurus Inc., valued at $443,029 using the latest closing price.

Zales Samuel, the COO and President of CarGurus Inc., sale 2,293 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Zales Samuel is holding 392,587 shares at $57,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc. stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.48. Equity return is now at value 34.60, with 20.10 for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc. (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.