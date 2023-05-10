C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) by analysts is $21.42, which is $18.93 above the current market price. The public float for CCCC is 43.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.51% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CCCC was 514.79K shares.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC)’s stock price has soared by 2.63 in relation to previous closing price of 3.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CCCC’s Market Performance

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has seen a 6.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.25% gain in the past month and a -47.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.10% for CCCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for CCCC’s stock, with a -55.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCC reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for CCCC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CCCC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

CCCC Trading at -10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc. saw -43.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Koppikar Utpal, who purchase 5,667 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Feb 08. After this action, Koppikar Utpal now owns 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.56 for the present operating margin

+75.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -412.19. The total capital return value is set at -32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.02. Equity return is now at value -43.30, with -29.50 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.15. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.