BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.43 in comparison to its previous close of 65.08, however, the company has experienced a 3.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) is above average at 25.66x. The 36-month beta value for BWXT is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BWXT is $71.88, which is $2.67 above than the current price. The public float for BWXT is 90.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume of BWXT on May 10, 2023 was 537.51K shares.

BWXT’s Market Performance

BWXT stock saw an increase of 3.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.98% and a quarterly increase of 10.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for BWXT’s stock, with a 14.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWXT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BWXT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BWXT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $64 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWXT reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for BWXT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BWXT, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

BWXT Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWXT rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.37. In addition, BWX Technologies Inc. saw 14.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWXT starting from Loving Richard W, who sale 300 shares at the price of $51.46 back on Jun 01. After this action, Loving Richard W now owns 17,634 shares of BWX Technologies Inc., valued at $15,438 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.83 for the present operating margin

+24.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for BWX Technologies Inc. stands at +10.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT), the company’s capital structure generated 175.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.67. Total debt to assets is 50.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In summary, BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.