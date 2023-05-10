Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 70.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/13/22 that DraftKings Isn’t the Best Way to Play the Online Gambling Boom. Buy These 6 Stocks Instead.

Is It Worth Investing in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Right Now?

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is $78.43, which is $7.59 above the current market price. The public float for BYD is 74.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BYD on May 10, 2023 was 939.09K shares.

BYD’s Market Performance

The stock of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has seen a -0.18% decrease in the past week, with a 11.38% rise in the past month, and a 6.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for BYD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.85% for BYD’s stock, with a 20.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYD reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for BYD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

BYD Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.99. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corporation saw 30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from BOYD WILLIAM S, who sale 39,525 shares at the price of $64.52 back on Mar 09. After this action, BOYD WILLIAM S now owns 14,102,224 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation, valued at $2,550,120 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Stephen S., the Executive Vice President of Boyd Gaming Corporation, sale 28,376 shares at $65.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Thompson Stephen S. is holding 38,938 shares at $1,867,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.