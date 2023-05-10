Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has gone down by -2.72% for the week, with a -9.01% drop in the past month and a -2.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.74% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.55% for BOWL’s stock, with a 1.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Right Now?

The public float for BOWL is 101.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.59% of that float. The average trading volume for BOWL on May 10, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

BOWL) stock’s latest price update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.76 in comparison to its previous close of 14.18, however, the company has experienced a -2.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOWL reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for BOWL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to BOWL, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

BOWL Trading at -9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.69. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw 3.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from A-B Parent LLC, who sale 4,908,234 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Mar 16. After this action, A-B Parent LLC now owns 63,484,324 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $73,700,078 using the latest closing price.

KOSTELNI JEFFREY C, the Chief Accounting Officer of Bowlero Corp., sale 818 shares at $16.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that KOSTELNI JEFFREY C is holding 15,122 shares at $13,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.