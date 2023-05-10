Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has jumped by 1.16 compared to previous close of 58.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Is It Worth Investing in Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) Right Now?

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BERY is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BERY is $71.00, which is $11.66 above the current market price. The public float for BERY is 118.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for BERY on May 10, 2023 was 791.88K shares.

BERY’s Market Performance

BERY stock saw an increase of 5.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.33% and a quarterly increase of -6.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.24% for BERY’s stock, with a 5.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BERY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BERY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BERY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BERY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $70 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BERY reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for BERY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

BERY Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BERY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BERY rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.62. In addition, Berry Global Group Inc. saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BERY starting from Miles Mark W, who sale 37,942 shares at the price of $61.27 back on Mar 07. After this action, Miles Mark W now owns 47,058 shares of Berry Global Group Inc., valued at $2,324,706 using the latest closing price.

Greene Jason K., the EVP – Chief Legal Officer of Berry Global Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Greene Jason K. is holding 250 shares at $650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BERY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.73 for the present operating margin

+14.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Global Group Inc. stands at +5.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.90. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY), the company’s capital structure generated 306.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.39. Total debt to assets is 56.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.