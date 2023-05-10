Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Stock Showcases 2.47% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has seen a 3.02% increase in the past week, with a 1.91% gain in the past month, and a 20.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for AXON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.47% for AXON’s stock, with a 34.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is 111.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXON is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AXON is 67.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On May 10, 2023, AXON’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

AXON stock's latest price update

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON)’s stock price has soared by 2.26 in relation to previous closing price of 221.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Sonos Loses CFO as It Faces Economic Headwinds

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $263 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXON reach a price target of $224. The rating they have provided for AXON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXON, setting the target price at $223 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

AXON Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.55. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 36.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from SMITH PATRICK W, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $224.36 back on Apr 03. After this action, SMITH PATRICK W now owns 2,985,660 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $583,338 using the latest closing price.

SMITH PATRICK W, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 100,534 shares at $224.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that SMITH PATRICK W is holding 2,982,769 shares at $22,531,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.