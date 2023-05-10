AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Stock Observes -22.65% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has seen a 7.98% increase in the past week, with a 14.25% gain in the past month, and a -13.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.25% for ASTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.24% for ASTS’s stock, with a -22.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASTS is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASTS is $23.50, which is $15.55 above than the current price. The public float for ASTS is 44.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 33.66% of that float. The average trading volume of ASTS on May 10, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

The stock price of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) has dropped by -0.81 compared to previous close of 5.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ASTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASTS reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for ASTS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ASTS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ASTS Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +17.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTS rose by +8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, AST SpaceMobile Inc. saw 6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTS starting from Cisneros Adriana, who purchase 36,364 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Dec 02. After this action, Cisneros Adriana now owns 39,764 shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc., valued at $200,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1054.35 for the present operating margin

-374.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AST SpaceMobile Inc. stands at -228.86. Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.65.

Conclusion

In summary, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.