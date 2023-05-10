Assessing the Risk and Potential of Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) Stock

The stock of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has seen a 0.98% increase in the past week, with a 0.98% gain in the past month, and a -0.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for URBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for URBN stock, with a simple moving average of 11.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Right Now?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for URBN is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for URBN is $28.83, which is $0.94 above the current market price. The public float for URBN is 60.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.08% of that float. The average trading volume for URBN on May 10, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

URBN) stock’s latest price update

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 28.27. However, the company has seen a 0.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/24/22 that Urban Outfitters Stock Slips on Higher Discounts and Inventory

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to URBN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

URBN Trading at 3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.99. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 16.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Hayne Azeez, who sale 16,116 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Apr 13. After this action, Hayne Azeez now owns 0 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $423,045 using the latest closing price.

Conforti Frank, the Co-President & COO of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 42,000 shares at $27.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Conforti Frank is holding 2,361 shares at $1,145,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.