Assessing the Risk and Potential of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s (RBA) Stock

In the past week, RBA stock has gone up by 3.02%, with a monthly gain of 0.91% and a quarterly plunge of -4.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.24% for RBA’s stock, with a -3.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is 20.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RBA is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) is $66.81, which is $9.05 above the current market price. The public float for RBA is 110.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.72% of that float. On May 10, 2023, RBA’s average trading volume was 2.99M shares.

RBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) has jumped by 0.98 compared to previous close of 57.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Ritchie Bros. Is Buying IAA, a Digital Vehicle Marketplace

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $65 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBA reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for RBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RBA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

RBA Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.56. In addition, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from Watt Darren Jeffrey, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $61.69 back on May 13. After this action, Watt Darren Jeffrey now owns 0 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, valued at $215,915 using the latest closing price.

JETER JAMES J, the Chief Customer Advoc. Officer of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, sale 2,100 shares at $61.73 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that JETER JAMES J is holding 20,764 shares at $129,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.46 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 58.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.79. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.