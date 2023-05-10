Assessing the Risk and Potential of Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) Stock

The stock of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has seen a 19.31% increase in the past week, with a 25.00% gain in the past month, and a -10.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for UUUU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.02% for UUUU stock, with a simple moving average of 1.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UUUU is $10.32, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for UUUU is 155.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.80% of that float. The average trading volume for UUUU on May 10, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU)’s stock price has increased by 8.26 compared to its previous closing price of 6.05. However, the company has seen a 19.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UUUU Trading at 17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +22.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +19.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw 5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Bovaird J. Birks, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.05 back on May 09. After this action, Bovaird J. Birks now owns 191,647 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $120,750 using the latest closing price.

Morrison Alex G, the Director of Energy Fuels Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Morrison Alex G is holding 150,159 shares at $48,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.