ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPRY is $16.00, which is $10.35 above than the current price. The public float for SPRY is 61.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume of SPRY on May 10, 2023 was 260.32K shares.

SPRY) stock’s latest price update

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.31 in relation to its previous close of 6.01. However, the company has experienced a -21.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SPRY’s Market Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has experienced a -21.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.41% drop in the past month, and a -32.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for SPRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.15% for SPRY stock, with a simple moving average of -20.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SPRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPRY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPRY reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SPRY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to SPRY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

SPRY Trading at -28.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares sank -13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRY fell by -21.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.33. In addition, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -39.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRY starting from Scott Kathleen D., who purchase 8,250 shares at the price of $6.24 back on Nov 29. After this action, Scott Kathleen D. now owns 8,250 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $51,506 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2698.78 for the present operating margin

+75.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2635.41. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 51.01.

Conclusion

In summary, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.