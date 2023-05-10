Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is 22.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APLE is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is $18.57, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for APLE is 213.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On May 10, 2023, APLE’s average trading volume was 1.89M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

APLE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) has increased by 1.17 when compared to last closing price of 15.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APLE’s Market Performance

APLE’s stock has risen by 5.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.71% and a quarterly drop of -12.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.38% for APLE’s stock, with a -3.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLE reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for APLE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to APLE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

APLE Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.30. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. saw -1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from KNIGHT GLADE M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $15.50 back on May 05. After this action, KNIGHT GLADE M now owns 568,109 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., valued at $77,496 using the latest closing price.

Rash Matthew, the SVP & Chief Legal Officer of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., purchase 648 shares at $15.40 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Rash Matthew is holding 166,131 shares at $9,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.