Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) is above average at 33.31x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZIP is $19.20, which is $7.64 above than the current price. The public float for ZIP is 50.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.65% of that float. The average trading volume of ZIP on May 10, 2023 was 912.18K shares.

The stock of ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) has decreased by -1.32 when compared to last closing price of 17.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that What ZipRecruiter’s Outlook Says About the Job Market

ZIP’s Market Performance

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) has experienced a 3.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.41% rise in the past month, and a -24.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for ZIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.14% for ZIP’s stock, with a -2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIP reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ZIP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ZIP, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

ZIP Trading at 3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.07. In addition, ZipRecruiter Inc. saw 2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F., who sale 8,666 shares at the price of $17.34 back on Apr 20. After this action, SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. now owns 153,207 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc., valued at $150,235 using the latest closing price.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T., the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of ZipRecruiter Inc., sale 1,072 shares at $17.27 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. is holding 82,443 shares at $18,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.75 for the present operating margin

+90.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZipRecruiter Inc. stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.69. Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,956.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.14. Total debt to assets is 78.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,937.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

In summary, ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.