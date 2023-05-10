Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is above average at 101.24x. The 36-month beta value for QRVO is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QRVO is $109.55, which is $15.47 above than the current price. The public float for QRVO is 99.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of QRVO on May 10, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

QRVO) stock’s latest price update

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.09 in comparison to its previous close of 94.17, however, the company has experienced a -0.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

QRVO’s Market Performance

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has experienced a -0.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.16% drop in the past month, and a -14.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for QRVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.35% for QRVO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to QRVO, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

QRVO Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.72. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from CREVISTON STEVEN E, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $94.44 back on Mar 15. After this action, CREVISTON STEVEN E now owns 68,793 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $283,320 using the latest closing price.

GARDNER JEFFERY R, the Director of Qorvo Inc., sale 4,089 shares at $101.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that GARDNER JEFFERY R is holding 25,271 shares at $413,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.13 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +2.89. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.