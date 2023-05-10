Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) is above average at 3.86x. The 36-month beta value for GNK is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNK is $23.98, which is $9.33 above than the current price. The public float for GNK is 39.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. The average trading volume of GNK on May 10, 2023 was 993.59K shares.

GNK) stock’s latest price update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK)’s stock price has soared by 1.78 in relation to previous closing price of 14.03. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Genco Posts an Earnings Miss. A Bigger Dividend Is Still Ahead.

GNK’s Market Performance

GNK’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.54% and a quarterly drop of -20.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.88% for GNK’s stock, with a -8.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNK reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for GNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GNK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

GNK Trading at -11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw -7.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from REGAN ARTHUR L, who sale 9,423 shares at the price of $14.03 back on May 08. After this action, REGAN ARTHUR L now owns 99,671 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $132,205 using the latest closing price.

WOBENSMITH JOHN C, the CEO, President, and Secretary of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 14,164 shares at $19.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that WOBENSMITH JOHN C is holding 431,024 shares at $274,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.92 for the present operating margin

+36.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stands at +29.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.80. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 14.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.