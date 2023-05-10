Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cerence Inc. (CRNC)

The 36-month beta value for CRNC is also noteworthy at 2.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRNC is $32.44, which is $10.23 above than the current price. The public float for CRNC is 39.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.42% of that float. The average trading volume of CRNC on May 10, 2023 was 326.58K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CRNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) has dropped by -12.62 compared to previous close of 26.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRNC’s Market Performance

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) has seen a -8.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.88% decline in the past month and a -17.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for CRNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.98% for CRNC’s stock, with a 5.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $40 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to CRNC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

CRNC Trading at -11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.98. In addition, Cerence Inc. saw 25.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Ortmanns Stefan, who sale 3,530 shares at the price of $24.32 back on Jan 31. After this action, Ortmanns Stefan now owns 490,225 shares of Cerence Inc., valued at $85,850 using the latest closing price.

Kathpal Prateek, the EVP, CTO of Cerence Inc., sale 2,209 shares at $23.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Kathpal Prateek is holding 210,718 shares at $51,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.69 for the present operating margin

+66.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc. stands at -94.80. The total capital return value is set at 3.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.09. Equity return is now at value -38.60, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cerence Inc. (CRNC), the company’s capital structure generated 40.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.78. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Cerence Inc. (CRNC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.