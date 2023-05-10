Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is above average at 40.90x. The 36-month beta value for BRBR is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRBR is $40.27, which is $3.33 above than the current price. The public float for BRBR is 130.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. The average trading volume of BRBR on May 10, 2023 was 875.02K shares.

The stock of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) has decreased by -3.25 when compared to last closing price of 37.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRBR’s Market Performance

BRBR’s stock has fallen by -1.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.65% and a quarterly rise of 20.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for BellRing Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for BRBR’s stock, with a 32.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRBR reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for BRBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to BRBR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

BRBR Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.63. In addition, BellRing Brands Inc. saw 40.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from STEIN ELLIOT JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $23.67 back on May 12. After this action, STEIN ELLIOT JR now owns 19,551 shares of BellRing Brands Inc., valued at $47,340 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for BellRing Brands Inc. stands at +6.00. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with 16.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In summary, BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.