An In-Depth Look at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) Stock Performance

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has seen a -2.25% decrease in the past week, with a -1.87% drop in the past month, and a -14.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for GS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.06% for GS’s stock, with a -6.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is 11.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GS is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is $389.22, which is $66.05 above the current market price. The public float for GS is 331.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On May 10, 2023, GS’s average trading volume was 2.55M shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.08relation to previous closing price of 324.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Goldman Sachs Looks to Settle Female Employees’ Discrimination Case

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $375 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $437, previously predicting the price at $440. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GS, setting the target price at $337 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

GS Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $334.46. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from LEE BRIAN J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $337.66 back on May 02. After this action, LEE BRIAN J now owns 15,052 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $1,012,974 using the latest closing price.

LEE BRIAN J, the Chief Risk Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $337.63 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that LEE BRIAN J is holding 15,808 shares at $1,012,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +16.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 397.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 32.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.