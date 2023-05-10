An In-Depth Look at Nomad Foods Limited’s (NOMD) Stock Performance

In the past week, NOMD stock has gone up by 2.56%, with a monthly gain of 3.86% and a quarterly surge of 11.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Nomad Foods Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.32% for NOMD’s stock, with a 13.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is above average at 12.43x. The 36-month beta value for NOMD is also noteworthy at 0.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NOMD is 145.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume of NOMD on May 10, 2023 was 567.20K shares.

NOMD) stock’s latest price update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 19.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOMD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NOMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOMD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOMD reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for NOMD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to NOMD, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

NOMD Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.87. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw 13.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.