An In-Depth Look at Matador Resources Company’s (MTDR) Stock Performance

The stock of Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has seen a -2.00% decrease in the past week, with a -15.37% drop in the past month, and a -30.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for MTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.51% for MTDR’s stock, with a -23.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is 4.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTDR is 3.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is $70.29, which is $24.96 above the current market price. The public float for MTDR is 111.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.55% of that float. On May 10, 2023, MTDR’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

MTDR) stock’s latest price update

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.19relation to previous closing price of 45.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $70 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTDR reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for MTDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTDR, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

MTDR Trading at -10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.35. In addition, Matador Resources Company saw -22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Foran Joseph Wm, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $42.40 back on May 04. After this action, Foran Joseph Wm now owns 175,468 shares of Matador Resources Company, valued at $84,800 using the latest closing price.

PARKER TIMOTHY E., the Director of Matador Resources Company, purchase 4,500 shares at $43.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that PARKER TIMOTHY E. is holding 71,636 shares at $195,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Company stands at +37.98. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.37. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Company (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.24. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.