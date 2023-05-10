Amplitude Inc.’s (AMPL) Stock: A -7.88% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) has gone down by -3.02% for the week, with a -6.44% drop in the past month and a -32.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.26% for AMPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.88% for AMPL’s stock, with a -24.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AMPL is $14.88, which is $5.73 above the current price. The public float for AMPL is 65.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPL on May 10, 2023 was 566.59K shares.

AMPL) stock’s latest price update

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL)’s stock price has plunge by -8.86relation to previous closing price of 11.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Amplitude Shares Soar as It Opens for Trading in Direct Listing

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPL

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPL reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for AMPL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 10th, 2023.

AMPL Trading at -11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPL fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.48. In addition, Amplitude Inc. saw -12.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPL starting from HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD, who sale 22,760 shares at the price of $11.67 back on Apr 10. After this action, HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD now owns 944,634 shares of Amplitude Inc., valued at $265,516 using the latest closing price.

Wong Catherine, the Director of Amplitude Inc., sale 3,515 shares at $14.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Wong Catherine is holding 100,395 shares at $50,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.56 for the present operating margin

+70.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitude Inc. stands at -39.22. The total capital return value is set at -31.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.69. Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -22.20 for asset returns.

Based on Amplitude Inc. (AMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.