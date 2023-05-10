America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is above average at 14.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is $402.65, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for AMX is 3.14B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMX on May 10, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

AMX) stock’s latest price update

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX)’s stock price has increased by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 20.96. However, the company has seen a -2.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMX’s Market Performance

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has seen a -2.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.24% decline in the past month and a 8.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for AMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.80% for AMX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMX reach a price target of $21.50, previously predicting the price at $22.50. The rating they have provided for AMX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 10th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to AMX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

AMX Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.34. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw 15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +9.81. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.40.

Based on America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), the company’s capital structure generated 172.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.30. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.