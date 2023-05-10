Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Stock Sees a-0.59 Decrease

In the past week, AKAM stock has gone down by -0.10%, with a monthly gain of 0.83% and a quarterly plunge of -10.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Akamai Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.18% for AKAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is 24.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for AKAM is 154.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% of that float. On May 10, 2023, AKAM’s average trading volume was 1.78M shares.

AKAM) stock’s latest price update

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 79.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 5 hours ago that Akamai Stock Rises on Strong Results As Security And Cloud Units Grow

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AKAM, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.55. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw -6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who purchase 323 shares at the price of $77.53 back on May 05. After this action, LEIGHTON F THOMSON now owns 85,069 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $25,042 using the latest closing price.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON, the Chief Executive Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., purchase 319 shares at $78.43 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that LEIGHTON F THOMSON is holding 84,746 shares at $25,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.