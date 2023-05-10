Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.22relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGFY is $1.68, which is $7.29 above the current market price. The public float for AGFY is 18.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume for AGFY on May 10, 2023 was 4.59M shares.

AGFY’s Market Performance

The stock of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has seen a 2.22% increase in the past week, with a -14.65% drop in the past month, and a -52.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.53% for AGFY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.41% for AGFY stock, with a simple moving average of -93.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFY

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFY reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AGFY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AGFY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

AGFY Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFY rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2203. In addition, Agrify Corporation saw -36.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGFY starting from Chang Raymond Nobu, who purchase 2,307,692 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Dec 20. After this action, Chang Raymond Nobu now owns 2,361,538 shares of Agrify Corporation, valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Hua Guichao, the Director of Agrify Corporation, purchase 54,264 shares at $85.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Hua Guichao is holding 65,956 shares at $4,617,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.55 for the present operating margin

+6.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agrify Corporation stands at -54.24. The total capital return value is set at -40.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.22. Equity return is now at value -154.20, with -88.90 for asset returns.

Based on Agrify Corporation (AGFY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.