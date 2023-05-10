Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFL is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AFL is $70.67, which is $3.43 above the current price. The public float for AFL is 563.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFL on May 10, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

AFL) stock’s latest price update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.33relation to previous closing price of 67.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL’s stock has fallen by -1.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.77% and a quarterly drop of -3.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Aflac Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for AFL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AFL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

AFL Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.19. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from Crawford Frederick John, who sale 59,053 shares at the price of $68.43 back on May 02. After this action, Crawford Frederick John now owns 321,367 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $4,040,984 using the latest closing price.

RIMER BARBARA K, the Director of Aflac Incorporated, sale 18,210 shares at $68.18 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that RIMER BARBARA K is holding 35,813 shares at $1,241,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.