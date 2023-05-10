AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AER is 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AER is $75.70, which is $19.88 above the current price. The public float for AER is 231.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AER on May 10, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AER) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has jumped by 1.76 compared to previous close of 55.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AER’s Market Performance

AER’s stock has fallen by -0.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.00% and a quarterly drop of -9.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for AerCap Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.04% for AER’s stock, with a 3.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $74 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AER, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 12th of the previous year.

AER Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.53. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw -3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 288.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.27. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 288.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.