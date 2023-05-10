ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.09 in comparison to its previous close of 8.62,

Is It Worth Investing in ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADTN is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is $21.40, which is $9.2 above the current market price. The public float for ADTN is 75.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On May 10, 2023, ADTN’s average trading volume was 789.91K shares.

ADTN’s Market Performance

ADTN stock saw a decrease of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -41.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -49.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.40% for ADTN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -52.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADTN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ADTN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ADTN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $13 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADTN reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for ADTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 26th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ADTN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

ADTN Trading at -33.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -23.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.37. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. saw -53.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTN starting from STANTON THOMAS R, who purchase 652 shares at the price of $19.21 back on Dec 07. After this action, STANTON THOMAS R now owns 805,765 shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc., valued at $12,529 using the latest closing price.

McCray Gregory James, the Director of ADTRAN Holdings Inc., purchase 36 shares at $19.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that McCray Gregory James is holding 21,673 shares at $698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTN

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.