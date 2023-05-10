Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ADEA is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADEA is $15.67, which is $8.72 above the current market price. The public float for ADEA is 102.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume for ADEA on May 10, 2023 was 512.92K shares.

ADEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) has jumped by 10.61 compared to previous close of 7.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADEA’s Market Performance

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) has seen a 10.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.07% decline in the past month and a -27.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for ADEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.17% for ADEA’s stock, with a -3.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADEA Trading at -3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADEA rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Adeia Inc. saw -15.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.83 for the present operating margin

+73.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adeia Inc. stands at +31.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05. Equity return is now at value -29.40, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Adeia Inc. (ADEA), the company’s capital structure generated 244.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.95. Total debt to assets is 60.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adeia Inc. (ADEA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.