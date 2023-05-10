Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) has dropped by -5.20 compared to previous close of 11.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/01/22 that Accolade Stock Had a Rough Year. Why It Is Rebounding.

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is $15.53, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for ACCD is 68.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. On May 10, 2023, ACCD’s average trading volume was 644.05K shares.

ACCD’s Market Performance

The stock of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has seen a -9.45% decrease in the past week, with a -18.43% drop in the past month, and a -12.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.22% for ACCD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.14% for ACCD’s stock, with a -0.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCD reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ACCD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ACCD, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

ACCD Trading at -17.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -21.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD fell by -9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.00. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw 41.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from Eskew Richard, who sale 112 shares at the price of $12.51 back on May 02. After this action, Eskew Richard now owns 19,813 shares of Accolade Inc., valued at $1,401 using the latest closing price.

SINGH RAJEEV, the Chief Executive Officer of Accolade Inc., sale 220 shares at $14.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that SINGH RAJEEV is holding 155,870 shares at $3,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Equity return is now at value -67.40, with -39.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.