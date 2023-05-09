XP Inc.’s (XP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of XP Inc. (XP) has seen a 5.09% increase in the past week, with a 37.30% gain in the past month, and a -12.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for XP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.89% for XP’s stock, with a -10.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is above average at 11.78x. The 36-month beta value for XP is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XP is $95.57, which is $3.94 above than the current price. The public float for XP is 420.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. The average trading volume of XP on May 09, 2023 was 6.38M shares.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 14.91. However, the company has seen a 5.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XP reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for XP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XP, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

XP Trading at 20.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +35.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.73. In addition, XP Inc. saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +26.14. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, XP Inc. (XP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.