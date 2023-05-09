Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32.

The public float for XERS is 132.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on May 09, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

XERS) stock’s latest price update

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS)’s stock price has surge by 4.58relation to previous closing price of 2.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XERS’s Market Performance

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has experienced a 6.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.38% rise in the past month, and a 116.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.96% for XERS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.26% for XERS stock, with a simple moving average of 64.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to XERS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

XERS Trading at 42.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +22.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. saw 88.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Dec 13. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 1,528,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

Edick Paul R purchase 100,000 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Edick Paul R is holding 1,508,064 shares at $140,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.97 for the present operating margin

+69.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stands at -85.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.55. Equity return is now at value -139.90, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 438.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.42. Total debt to assets is 57.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.