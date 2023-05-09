Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for WYNN is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WYNN is $124.69, which is $12.44 above than the current price. The public float for WYNN is 96.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.81% of that float. The average trading volume of WYNN on May 09, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.06relation to previous closing price of 112.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN’s stock has fallen by -1.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.50% and a quarterly rise of 7.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Wynn Resorts Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for WYNN stock, with a simple moving average of 30.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WYNN, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WYNN Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.66. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 35.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Billings Craig Scott, who sale 10,901 shares at the price of $103.26 back on Mar 16. After this action, Billings Craig Scott now owns 255,781 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $1,125,637 using the latest closing price.

CAMERON-DOE JULIE, the CFO of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 4,000 shares at $108.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that CAMERON-DOE JULIE is holding 65,970 shares at $432,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49. Equity return is now at value 68.90, with -3.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.