What Recent Market Trends Mean for United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) Stock

In the past week, UPS stock has gone down by -4.29%, with a monthly decline of -7.52% and a quarterly plunge of -7.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for United Parcel Service Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.17% for UPS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is 14.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UPS is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is $192.31, which is $16.19 above the current market price. The public float for UPS is 718.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On May 09, 2023, UPS’s average trading volume was 3.33M shares.

UPS) stock’s latest price update

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.77 in relation to its previous close of 175.74. However, the company has experienced a -4.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 04/25/23 that How UPS and First Republic Crushed the Stock Market

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 27th, 2023.

UPS Trading at -6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.07. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 0.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Lane Laura J, who sale 14,617 shares at the price of $178.16 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lane Laura J now owns 0 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $2,604,143 using the latest closing price.

Brothers Norman M. Jr, the Chief Legal & Compliance Off of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 20,724 shares at $182.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brothers Norman M. Jr is holding 0 shares at $3,777,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Equity return is now at value 59.00, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.