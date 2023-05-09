Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has plunged by -2.96 when compared to previous closing price of 14.21, but the company has seen a -6.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Big Manhattan Landlord’s Joint Venture Defaults on $450M Loan. What It Means.

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is $16.50, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for VNO is 176.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VNO on May 09, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

VNO’s Market Performance

The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen a -6.06% decrease in the past week, with a -10.22% drop in the past month, and a -42.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.83% for VNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.21% for VNO’s stock, with a -38.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNO reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for VNO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to VNO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

VNO Trading at -12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.78. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -33.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -22.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.40.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.