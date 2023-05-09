VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, VVPR stock has gone up by 69.02%, with a monthly gain of 52.50% and a quarterly plunge of -23.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.51% for VivoPower International PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 61.15% for VVPR’s stock, with a -0.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VVPR is also noteworthy at 4.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VVPR is $5.00, The public float for VVPR is 11.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of VVPR on May 09, 2023 was 183.10K shares.

VVPR) stock’s latest price update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 49.91 in relation to its previous close of 0.41. However, the company has experienced a 69.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VVPR Trading at 42.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.31%, as shares surge +52.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR rose by +69.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3890. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw 147.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.43 for the present operating margin

-6.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at -93.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.81. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), the company’s capital structure generated 132.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 41.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.