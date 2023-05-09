VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC)’s stock price has gone rise by 28.36 in comparison to its previous close of 0.35, however, the company has experienced a 12.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VHC is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) is $36.00, The public float for VHC is 63.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% of that float. On May 09, 2023, VHC’s average trading volume was 4.41M shares.

VHC’s Market Performance

VHC stock saw a decrease of 12.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.70% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.63% for VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.62% for VHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VHC

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to VHC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

VHC Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -70.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHC rose by +7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6497. In addition, VirnetX Holding Corporation saw 1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VHC starting from Larsen Kendall, who purchase 1,870 shares at the price of $1.13 back on May 25. After this action, Larsen Kendall now owns 654,657 shares of VirnetX Holding Corporation, valued at $2,113 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Kendall, the President & CEO of VirnetX Holding Corporation, purchase 13,829 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Larsen Kendall is holding 652,787 shares at $16,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VHC

Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -20.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.