ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) has decreased by -5.71 when compared to last closing price of 1.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRAY is 0.93.

The public float for VRAY is 176.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRAY on May 09, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

VRAY’s Market Performance

VRAY stock saw a decrease of -14.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -68.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -78.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.12% for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.20% for VRAY’s stock, with a -73.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRAY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VRAY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.25 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRAY reach a price target of $1.75, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VRAY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

VRAY Trading at -64.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -68.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAY fell by -14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3750. In addition, ViewRay Inc. saw -77.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRAY starting from Dempsey James F., who sale 42,000 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Mar 03. After this action, Dempsey James F. now owns 654,368 shares of ViewRay Inc., valued at $173,460 using the latest closing price.

SCHNABEL SUSAN C, the Director of ViewRay Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $4.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that SCHNABEL SUSAN C is holding 192,790 shares at $117,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAY

Equity return is now at value -93.60, with -38.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.