VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) by analysts is $37.67, which is $4.76 above the current market price. The public float for VICI is 993.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of VICI was 5.75M shares.

VICI) stock’s latest price update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI)’s stock price has increased by 0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 32.81. However, the company has seen a -2.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/22 that Blackstone to Sell Stakes in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has seen a -2.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.01% gain in the past month and a -4.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for VICI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.15% for VICI stock, with a simple moving average of 0.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $35 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICI reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for VICI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VICI, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

VICI Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.94. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw 1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.90 for the present operating margin

+99.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc. stands at +42.97. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.91. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.