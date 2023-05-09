Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.96 compared to its previous closing price of 12.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is $21.25, which is $13.35 above the current market price. The public float for TWST is 56.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWST on May 09, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

The stock of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has seen a 8.33% increase in the past week, with a -2.97% drop in the past month, and a -43.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for TWST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.36% for TWST’s stock, with a -52.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $33 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWST reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for TWST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

TWST Trading at -12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -43.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Starovasnik Melissa A., who sale 1,732 shares at the price of $26.45 back on Feb 09. After this action, Starovasnik Melissa A. now owns 11,340 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $45,820 using the latest closing price.

JOHANNESSEN JAN, the Director of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that JOHANNESSEN JAN is holding 11,616 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.33 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -107.02. The total capital return value is set at -32.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.96. Equity return is now at value -26.60, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 12.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.73. Total debt to assets is 9.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.