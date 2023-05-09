Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has dropped by -3.00 in relation to previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is $5.17, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 77.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% of that float. On May 09, 2023, DCFC’s average trading volume was 2.02M shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

DCFC stock saw a decrease of 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.22% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.55% for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.69% for DCFC’s stock, with a -65.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DCFC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

DCFC Trading at -20.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0346. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -42.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64. The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -360.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.