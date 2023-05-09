Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, TCOM stock has gone down by -6.06%, with a monthly decline of -11.93% and a quarterly plunge of -8.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Trip.com Group Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.79% for TCOM’s stock, with a 4.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Right Now?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TCOM is at 0.54.

The public float for TCOM is 646.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for TCOM on May 09, 2023 was 4.56M shares.

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has jumped by 0.15 compared to previous close of 33.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/23 that China’s Top Travel Agent, Trip.com, Is Ready for Liftoff

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TCOM, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

TCOM Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.33. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw -3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Limited stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.