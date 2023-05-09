Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is above average at 34.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is $59.31, which is -$2.74 below the current market price. The public float for TREX is 107.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TREX on May 09, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

TREX) stock’s latest price update

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.95 in comparison to its previous close of 56.30, however, the company has experienced a 11.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX’s stock has risen by 11.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.28% and a quarterly rise of 9.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for Trex Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.55% for TREX’s stock, with a 22.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $66 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREX reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for TREX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TREX, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

TREX Trading at 19.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +22.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX rose by +12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.08. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw 43.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.70 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trex Company Inc. stands at +16.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.50. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 20.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trex Company Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.84. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.