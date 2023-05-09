Trading Update: Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Stock Endures 13.18% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has gone down by -31.90% for the week, with a -67.36% drop in the past month and a -81.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.18% for TUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.84% for TUP stock, with a simple moving average of -85.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) by analysts is $4.00, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for TUP is 37.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.28% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of TUP was 2.07M shares.

TUP) stock’s latest price update

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -27.52 in relation to its previous close of 1.09. However, the company has experienced a -31.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/10/23 that Tupperware Issues Going-Concern Warning. Stock Dives.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUP reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for TUP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TUP, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

TUP Trading at -64.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.38%, as shares sank -36.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP fell by -31.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2485. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -80.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUP starting from GOUDIS RICHARD, who purchase 254,500 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Nov 04. After this action, GOUDIS RICHARD now owns 424,500 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $1,000,134 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel, the Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands Corporation, purchase 24,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel is holding 485,965 shares at $101,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+64.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at -2.18. The total capital return value is set at 17.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.41. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with -5.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.