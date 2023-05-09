Trading Update: DLocal Limited (DLO) Stock Endures 4.56% Monthly Volatility

The stock of DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a 5.15% increase in the past week, with a 7.69% gain in the past month, and a -12.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for DLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.03% for DLO’s stock, with a -23.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DLO is $18.20, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 144.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.07% of that float. The average trading volume for DLO on May 09, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has increased by 4.92 when compared to last closing price of 13.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLO reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for DLO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DLO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

DLO Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.94 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +31.90. The total capital return value is set at 52.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.37. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 1.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.