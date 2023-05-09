TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 56.10x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 5.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.30% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of TOP was 1.54M shares.

The stock price of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has surged by 2.09 when compared to previous closing price of 10.99, but the company has seen a -78.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has experienced a -78.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 117.44% rise in the past month, and a 174.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 182.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 89.83% for TOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -46.80% for TOP stock, with a simple moving average of 25.80% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 89.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 182.15%, as shares surge +119.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +180.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP fell by -78.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.40. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 129.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

To sum up, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.