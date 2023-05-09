Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 6.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on May 09, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

TIVC) stock’s latest price update

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)’s stock price has soared by 17.69 in relation to previous closing price of 0.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIVC’s Market Performance

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has experienced a 15.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.33% rise in the past month, and a -77.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.60% for TIVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.21% for TIVC’s stock, with a -85.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +13.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1401. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -76.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. Equity return is now at value -140.80, with -106.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.