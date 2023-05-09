The Volatility of The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN) Stock: A 3.07% Ratio for the Week

The stock of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has seen a 3.07% increase in the past week, with a 5.30% gain in the past month, and a 1.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for WEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.66% for WEN’s stock, with a 7.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is above average at 27.81x. The 36-month beta value for WEN is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WEN is $24.79, which is $1.89 above than the current price. The public float for WEN is 194.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. The average trading volume of WEN on May 09, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

WEN) stock’s latest price update

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN)’s stock price has soared by 1.02 in relation to previous closing price of 22.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that Wendy’s Targets Sales Growth Amid Restructuring

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEN reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for WEN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to WEN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

WEN Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.11. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw 1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Esposito Liliana, who sale 64,701 shares at the price of $21.26 back on Mar 09. After this action, Esposito Liliana now owns 74,865 shares of The Wendy’s Company, valued at $1,375,543 using the latest closing price.

Peltz Matthew H., the Director of The Wendy’s Company, sale 3,627,569 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Peltz Matthew H. is holding 21,705,770 shares at $79,987,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Wendy’s Company stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Wendy’s Company (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 919.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.19. Total debt to assets is 71.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 898.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In summary, The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.