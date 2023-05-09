The Volatility of PRA Group Inc.’s (PRAA) Stock: A -42.71% Ratio for the Week

The stock of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) has gone down by -42.71% for the week, with a -48.29% drop in the past month and a -51.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for PRAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.74% for PRAA’s stock, with a -45.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) is 11.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRAA is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) is $44.00, which is $26.69 above the current market price. The public float for PRAA is 38.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% of that float. On May 09, 2023, PRAA’s average trading volume was 224.70K shares.

PRAA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) has decreased by -41.89 when compared to last closing price of 34.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -42.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRAA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PRAA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PRAA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $35 based on the research report published on May 08th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRAA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for PRAA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2020.

PRAA Trading at -48.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -48.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRAA fell by -42.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.89. In addition, PRA Group Inc. saw -40.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRAA starting from FREDRICKSON STEVEN D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $42.52 back on Feb 28. After this action, FREDRICKSON STEVEN D now owns 103,920 shares of PRA Group Inc., valued at $425,168 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Steven C, the EVP, Global Operations Officer of PRA Group Inc., sale 3,380 shares at $42.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Roberts Steven C is holding 49,899 shares at $141,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.48 for the present operating margin

+70.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for PRA Group Inc. stands at +12.13. The total capital return value is set at 8.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.19. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on PRA Group Inc. (PRAA), the company’s capital structure generated 217.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.48. Total debt to assets is 63.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.