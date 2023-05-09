The RealReal Inc.’s (REAL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has seen a 25.69% increase in the past week, with a 18.10% gain in the past month, and a -28.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.74% for REAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.73% for REAL stock, with a simple moving average of -16.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is $2.47, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for REAL is 94.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REAL on May 09, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

REAL) stock’s latest price update

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 19.13 in relation to its previous close of 1.15. However, the company has experienced a 25.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to REAL, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

REAL Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares surge +18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL rose by +25.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1452. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw 9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Sahi Levesque Rati, who sale 14,054 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Nov 22. After this action, Sahi Levesque Rati now owns 642,838 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $19,395 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of The RealReal Inc., sale 11,787 shares at $1.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 656,892 shares at $17,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.27 for the present operating margin

+53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -32.55. The total capital return value is set at -37.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.52. Equity return is now at value 161.10, with -30.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 60.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.